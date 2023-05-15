Germany announces phasing out of Tiger combat helicopters by 2038, introducing H145M fleet
In an announcement made on Saturday, Germany's defence ministry revealed its plans to gradually phase out its Tiger combat helicopters by 2038. The fleet will be replaced over time with H145M light military helicopters, manufactured by Airbus, just like the Tiger.
The decision was not unexpected, as Germany had withdrawn from a multinational helicopter modernisation programme years ago.
In contrast, France and Spain agreed to participate in 2022. Berlin has been consistently frustrated by the Tiger's limited operational availability due to technical issues.
A spokesperson from the German MoD confirmed the phased retirement of the Tiger fleet by 2038, unless additional measures are taken. This statement aligns with a report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The ministry thoroughly explored various scenarios and concluded that participating in the Mk III programme to modernise the helicopters would entail excessive risk in terms of cost and timely execution. Consequently, Germany opted not to participate.
Instead, the ministry intends to procure H145M light military helicopters from Airbus to ensure future compliance with its NATO obligations.
The spokesperson did not disclose specific details regarding the number of helicopters to be acquired or the associated costs.
The spokesperson further stated that the ministry plans to present the proposed agreement to the budget committee of Parliament for approval before the end of this year.
More from Air Warfare
-
France’s VSR700 maritime drone flies in operational configuration at sea
Airbus Helicopters and the French armament agency DGA have tested the VSR700 maritime rotary-wing UAS in an operational configuration from a ship at sea for the first time.
-
Sukhoi Su-35 fighters for Iran to arrive imminently amid controversy over jet's combat success
Iran is poised to receive Sukhoi Su-35 fighters as part of its modernisation efforts while reports claim substantial losses of Russian fighters in the conflict with Ukraine.
-
Can Boeing's Super Hornet pull off a surprise victory in the Indian Navy's fighter jet competition?
As India's economy continues to face challenges, the stakes are high for Boeing and Dassault in the Indian Navy's fighter jet competition as industry still awaits a decision.
-
Multi-domain integration in the spotlight at AOC Europe 2023 (Sponsored)
Association of Old Crows (AOC) Europe heads to Bonn, Germany, in May 2023 to put ‘Multi-Domain Integration’ in the spotlight for the electromagnetic warfare (EW) community.
-
How Ukraine's UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles can disrupt Russian forces
The UK has today confirmed that it is supplying Ukraine with the MBDA-developed Storm Shadow missile.
-
Embraer, Saab inaugurate Gripen production line in Brazil, marking significant milestone in partnership
The plant in Gavião Peixoto is now home to the development, production and testing stages of the Saab Gripen aircraft, with plans to expand business opportunities into new markets.