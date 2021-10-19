France bids accelerated adieu to Transalls

Lockheed Martin continues development of ARTS V-2
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification for the continued development of ARTS V-2, which is intended to train US pilots.
The French Air and Space Force has ceased heavy maintenance on the last remaining aircraft in the C-160 Transall fleet in preparation for their withdrawal from early 2022, almost 60 years after the aircraft entered service.
France had intended to retire its Transalls in 2018 but delays in the Airbus A400M programme prompted an extension until 2021 for conventional missions, 2023 for special missions and 2025 for the Gabriel.
The Air and Space Force even wanted to retain its Transalls until 2028 — but in fact the exact opposite is happening with an accelerated withdrawal.
Seven Transalls remain in the …
Boeing believes new accreditation will open doors for future opportunities in Europe.
Aeronautics is working on a new VTOL member of its Orbiter family.
Saab has revealed new details of its HX fighter offer to Finland as the company bids to secure more Gripen E and GlobalEye AEW&C orders.
Three new announcements cover aircraft and engine maintenance and repair for the P-8A Poseidon.
The US Army maintains a close watch on costs amid progress on major new rotorcraft programmes.