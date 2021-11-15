Dubai Airshow 2021: GA-ASI adds Optix capability to STARE ISR suite

STARE is intended for use on GA-ASI platforms such as the MQ-9B SeaGuardian. (Image: GA-ASI)

New Optix element plugs in AI analysis of maritime moving map data to UAS-based STARE ISR capability.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) showcased its STARE (System for Tasking And Real-time Exploitation) system during Dubai Airshow 2021 on 14-18 November.

STARE provides a common operating picture for UAS operators by integrating and displaying surveillance information gathered by GA-ASI platforms.

‘STARE brings together data from a variety of external multi-domain data feeds, as well as tactical data from [ISR] aircraft,’ said Darren Moe, senior director of automation, autonomy, and AI for GA-ASI. ‘With UAS platforms, such as our MQ-9B, STARE is emerging as the ideal platform to decipher and disseminate the information for decision-makers,’ he claimed.

A new element of STARE is the Optix platform developed by Commonwealth Computer Research Inc (CCRi), a company GA acquired earlier this year. Optix enables STARE users to visualise real-time and historical data from numerous sources on Optix’s moving map display.

Optix combines, correlates and streamlines multiple sources of intelligence data so the user can observe both strategic and tactical sources and track information.

Anomalous behaviour alerts are generated using AI to automatically look for activities of interest, such as vessel-to-vessel transfers, not broadcasting AIS and EEZ violations. When these are detected, alerts are generated on the map, reducing the need for human monitoring of data feeds.