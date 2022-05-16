To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BrahMos missile gets into ER mode

16th May 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

A test launch from an Su-30MKI fighter of an air-dropped BrahMos cruise missile. (IAF)

India continues to develop its BrahMos missile, with the extended-range type recently tested.

An Indian Su-30MKI fighter successfully fired an Extended-Range (ER) version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on a designated target in the Bay of Bengal on 12 May.

This followed a failed BrahMos-ER test firing shortly after launch in July 2021. The price per launch is estimated at $1.5 million, with the ER capable of hitting targets up to 450km away.

‘The IAF has achieved [the] capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/sea target over very long ranges,’ the MoD said in a statement.

Around a dozen BrahMos tests have been conducted this year, with the

