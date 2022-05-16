BrahMos missile gets into ER mode

Indian Army explores quadcopters for surveillance
India has set in motion yet another tender process to buy UAVs, this time quadcopters able to fly at altitude.
An Indian Su-30MKI fighter successfully fired an Extended-Range (ER) version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on a designated target in the Bay of Bengal on 12 May.
This followed a failed BrahMos-ER test firing shortly after launch in July 2021. The price per launch is estimated at $1.5 million, with the ER capable of hitting targets up to 450km away.
‘The IAF has achieved [the] capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/sea target over very long ranges,’ the MoD said in a statement.
Around a dozen BrahMos tests have been conducted this year, with the
RUAG has announced the completion of the Swiss Cougar modernisation programme, which lasted around three years.
To speed up acquisition, Australia has selected the Austrian-designed Camcopter for a naval UAV requirement.
Replacing European-designed helicopters, Australia has turned back to the US for attack and naval rotorcraft.
Naval Group was not present at the Sydney expo after cancellation of its submarine programme, but GA-ASI put in an appearance despite its own Australian setback.
The US Embassy to Kazakhstan revealed it had transferred Raven UAVs to Kazakhstan and trained the border guard in their use.