BrahMos missile gets into ER mode

An Indian Su-30MKI fighter successfully fired an Extended-Range (ER) version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on a designated target in the Bay of Bengal on 12 May.

This followed a failed BrahMos-ER test firing shortly after launch in July 2021. The price per launch is estimated at $1.5 million, with the ER capable of hitting targets up to 450km away.

‘The IAF has achieved [the] capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/sea target over very long ranges,’ the MoD said in a statement.

Around a dozen BrahMos tests have been conducted this year, with the