BAE Systems lauds Turkey-Typhoon talks, says “two to three” years to meet possible Eurofighter production ramp up

BAE Systems’ CEO Charles Woodburn has lauded the quick progress being made with Turkey on a potential order for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, as the company awaits firmed order demand ahead of a future ramp-up in production.

The comments came as BAE Systems announced a strong half year of growth for the business, with increased sales and profits up 11% from 2024, reflecting a growing global portfolio as defence spending increases.

Set against the backdrop of increased defence spending across the regions, BAE Systems upgraded its guidance, with sales expected to increase in the range of 8-10%.

The company saw £13.2 billion