To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • BAE Systems lauds Turkey-Typhoon talks, says “two to three” years to meet possible Eurofighter production ramp up

BAE Systems lauds Turkey-Typhoon talks, says “two to three” years to meet possible Eurofighter production ramp up

31st July 2025 - 17:29 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, England

RSS

Turkey is in talks to possibly order 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The company saw a strong H1 2025 in terms of sales momentum and orders, with CEO Charles Woodburn noting that talks with Turkey on Eurofighter Typhoon were progressing “quickly”.

BAE Systems’ CEO Charles Woodburn has lauded the quick progress being made with Turkey on a potential order for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, as the company awaits firmed order demand ahead of a future ramp-up in production.

The comments came as BAE Systems announced a strong half year of growth for the business, with increased sales and profits up 11% from 2024, reflecting a growing global portfolio as defence spending increases.

Set against the backdrop of increased defence spending across the regions, BAE Systems upgraded its guidance, with sales expected to increase in the range of 8-10%.

The company saw £13.2 billion

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us