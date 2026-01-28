To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Airbus Helicopters sees defence portfolio’s “strong momentum” continue into 2026

28th January 2026 - 09:20 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The German Army signed for 20 H145Ms in December 2025, expanding its fleet to 82. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

The aerospace company’s 2025 performance figures revealed significant orders from various European armed forces and a boost in demand for its uncrewed offerings.

Airbus Helicopters has seen solid 2025 market growth, with the company announcing 544 gross orders and a pick-up in momentum for its uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) portfolio.

The company’s military market share rose to 28% in 2025, according to Airbus Helicopters, with sizable orders from Spain for 100 helicopters, Germany’s US$1.2 billion deal for 20 H145Ms, first orders for the H175M and renewed progress on the NH90 programme – highlighted by Greece’s follow-on contract for €50 million ($59.5 million).

According to Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even, given recent strong sales momentum, the company has now also reached a 60% market share

