Airbus Helicopters sees defence portfolio’s “strong momentum” continue into 2026

Airbus Helicopters has seen solid 2025 market growth, with the company announcing 544 gross orders and a pick-up in momentum for its uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) portfolio.

The company’s military market share rose to 28% in 2025, according to Airbus Helicopters, with sizable orders from Spain for 100 helicopters, Germany’s US$1.2 billion deal for 20 H145Ms, first orders for the H175M and renewed progress on the NH90 programme – highlighted by Greece’s follow-on contract for €50 million ($59.5 million).

According to Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even, given recent strong sales momentum, the company has now also reached a 60% market share