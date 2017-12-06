Warmate targets new export markets

The WB Group continues to explore new sales opportunities for its Warmate loitering munition, with the Polish Armed Forces becoming the latest buyer.

Since its international debut at the DSEI 2015 in London WB Group’s Warmate loitering munition has already been sold to a handful of countries, including two NATO allies, at least one other European partner and several states in the Middle East.

What’s more important, Warmate has already been used in combat, presumably during asymmetric warfare operations against insurgent forces in remote areas of the Middle East.

Unofficial confirmaton has been provided that feedback from current operators