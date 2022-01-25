US Army seeks Dragon Runner support

Kosovo awaits Puma LE
Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.
Sole bidder QinetiQ North America has obtained an $11.7 million contract from the US Army to procure parts to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the Dragon Runner family of modular small UGVs used by the Robotic Logistic Support Center.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 13 January 2025.
Weighing 4.5-10kg and the smallest QinetiQ UGV, Dragon Runner can be used for reconnaissance inside buildings, caves and courtyards.
Other functions include perimeter security using onboard motion and sound detectors; checkpoint security; in-vehicle and under-vehicle inspections; and hostage negotiation.
The vehicle can be fitted with a small robotic arm capable of lifting 5kg.
Aside from the US Army, other Dragon Runner users include the Australian and UK militaries.
Talks have begun on a mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade for the UK's Watchkeeper tactical UAV.
Latvian soldiers showcase smokescreen system aboard an armed UGV for the first time.
New UAV capability integrates multi-domain ISR and precision strike.
Designed to power Group 3 UAVs with a maximum take-off weight of 75-150lb (34-68kg), the NW-88 is derived from the NW-44 produced by Northwest UAV.
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation will investigate ‘heterogeneity across the swarm and super swarm systems’, according to the DoD.