US Army seeks Dragon Runner support

25th January 2022 - 12:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Dragon Runner UGVs are used by the Australian, UK and US militaries. (Photo: QinetiQ)

QinetiQ North America is to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the US Army’s fleet of small Dragon Runner UGVs.

Sole bidder QinetiQ North America has obtained an $11.7 million contract from the US Army to procure parts to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the Dragon Runner family of modular small UGVs used by the Robotic Logistic Support Center.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 13 January 2025.

Weighing 4.5-10kg and the smallest QinetiQ UGV, Dragon Runner can be used for reconnaissance inside buildings, caves and courtyards.

Other functions include perimeter security using onboard motion and sound detectors; checkpoint security; in-vehicle and under-vehicle inspections; and hostage negotiation.

The vehicle can be fitted with a small robotic arm capable of lifting 5kg.

Aside from the US Army, other Dragon Runner users include the Australian and UK militaries.

