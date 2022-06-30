Teledyne FLIR stays ahead of the pack on MTRS Increment II

The US Army has issued another Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) contract for Teledyne FLIR ahead of four other bidders.

Work locations and funding under the latest $62.06 million contract will be determined with each order with a planned completion date of 2 October 2023, the DoD announced on 29 June.

The FLIR Unmanned Ground Systems division developed the Centaur UGV for the US Army as part of the MTRS Inc II programme. Centaur has since been adopted by all four US armed services.

Centaur is a medium-sized tracked UGV that is designed to provide a stand-off capability for CBRNE and EOD users.

The 74kg UGV can operate for up to 8h on a single charge and it can clear obstacles of just over 15cm. The five degrees-of-freedom manipulator arm has a maximum reach of just under 2m and can lift up to 14.5kg.