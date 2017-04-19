Singpost comes onboard for Skyways

Airbus Helicopters has signed Singapore Post (SingPost) as its logistics partner for its Skyways aerial unmanned parcel delivery system, the company announced on 18 April.

Airbus Helicopters is developing Skyways as an experimental project to deliver packages via UAS in urban areas. A proof-of-concept trial is being carried out under an agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and an initial trial phase is planned in early 2018 that will involve the transport of small packages within the National University of Singapore campus.

As the overall Skyways system architect and provider Airbus Helicopters is contributing its capabilities in UAS platforms as well as its concept of future parcel delivery. This concept involves systems and structures that allow UAS to land, dock with secure structures, discharge or take on payloads, and then fly off to other destinations.

As the logistics partner, SingPost will support the development of software systems that control and manage delivery networks, customer-interface systems and real-time back-end links to a delivery system that serve the last mile. SingPost will also contribute its understanding of postal and eCommerce logistics trends to ensure the solutions developed will address the future logistics needs of cities around the world.

Jean-Brice Dumont, Airbus Helicopters' executive vice president of engineering and chief technical officer, said: 'Skyways was launched with the intent to provide highly efficient, reliable and seamless small parcel deliveries using drones in urban cities. The project has been progressing well and we welcome SingPost onboard as our logistics partner in this critical phase, as we work in tandem to develop a robust autonomous parcel delivery system that will revolutionise the logistics industry.'