To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

​Heli-Expo 2017: Airbus to deliver with Skyways

28th February 2017 - 12:47 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Marignane

RSS

Construction of the Airbus Helicopters drone delivery service at the National University of Singapore is well underway with two UAV prototypes already flying in Marginane, France.

With the tight deadline of first parcel deliveries being sent under the system next year, Airbus Helicopters is still very much learning as it goes with this pioneering move to deliver goods across an urban environment.

Launched last year, the ambitious concept will see numerous octocopter UAVs travelling across the campus through aerial corridors with an item carried on its underside.

The UAV will travel an automated route and land on a designated pad.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from HAI Heli-Expo 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us