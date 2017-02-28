​Heli-Expo 2017: Airbus to deliver with Skyways

Heli-Expo 2017: 6XX specs revealed (video)
MD Helicopters has revealed the target specifications of its new 6XX helicopter, which the company hopes to be able to certify within the next two …
Construction of the Airbus Helicopters drone delivery service at the National University of Singapore is well underway with two UAV prototypes already flying in Marginane, France.
With the tight deadline of first parcel deliveries being sent under the system next year, Airbus Helicopters is still very much learning as it goes with this pioneering move to deliver goods across an urban environment.
Launched last year, the ambitious concept will see numerous octocopter UAVs travelling across the campus through aerial corridors with an item carried on its underside.
The UAV will travel an automated route and land on a designated pad.
