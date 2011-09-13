Silent diesel generator fitted to Marshall UGV

To meet the growing requirements for power Marshall Land Systems in partnership with Nordic Power is showing a prototype silent diesel fuel cell generator fitted to its Trakkar Unmanned Ground Vehicle. The UGV and generator will be on stand SD-7 in the UV area at DSEi being held at ExCeL from 13 to 16 September.

The fuel cell generator is targeted at users requiring virtually silent auxiliary power to keep batteries at peak operating condition. In the situation depicted on the stand the fuel cell, producing 1kW, is providing sufficient power to maintain the batteries of Trakkar at peak power so that when the vehicle needs to operate in silent mode it is ready to do so.

The diesel fuel generators are based on a Nordic Power patented technology, named "Cool Flame". The primary role of the generator is expected to be as an auxiliary power unit to extend and enhance silent watch capability and duration.

"The current development programme is producing an integrated standalone advanced technology demonstrator. At present it is producing 1kW, sufficient to charge batteries, but as the technology is scalable our long term ambition is to produce up to 10kW. We see DSEi as an important step in the next stages of the development and we hope to use it to get the views of potential users," said Peter Callaghan, Chief Executive of Marshall Land Systems.

The technology, owned and developed by Nordic Power, has been tested by Marshall Land Systems and packaged into the unit on display. It is now being further developed in both Norway and the UK by a joint team from Marshall and Nordic Power. During this development work the team will focus on system optimisation, reducing the electronic emissions further and ruggedisation of the system to ensure the generator will meet military requirements.

Tor Geir Engebretsen, Chief Executive of Nordic Power Systems, commented: "Achieving the present milestone is testament to the dedication of the team on both sides of the North Sea."

The diesel fuel cell at present produces 1kW has a 28 volt output, noise levels of less than 45dBA at 2m and is at least as efficient as a standard diesel generator.

Source: Marshall