SAS14: USN reveals extended test plans for UCAS-D

The US Navy PM for the UCAS-D programme has outlined a series of objectives for X-47B following the award of additional funding to continue testing in 2014, it has emerged.

Leading on from the successful completion of the test programme in 2013, which saw the UCAV take-off and complete arrested landings on-board a carrier, the navy is now looking towards the next phase of testing to take it to the next demonstration level, Capt Beau Duarte, PM for UAS told a media briefing at Sea-Air-Space.

‘We do have funding for the next couple of years,’ Duarte noted. ‘The system does