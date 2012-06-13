To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Remus 600 AUV for Japanese MOD

13th June 2012 - 11:54 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Hydroid has announced that the Japanese Ministry of Defence (MOD) has purchased one Remus 600 system for mine countermeasure operations. The new purchase brings the Japanese MOD AUV fleet to five vehicles, the company said in a 12 June, 2012 statement.

The Remus 600 AUV was specifically designed for operations requiring extended endurance, increased payload capacity and greater operating depth.

Earlier this year the Japanese MOD purchased four Remus 100 systems for investigating and mapping seafloor dispersion of contaminants as well as mine countermeasure operations. Mine detection work includes locating explosive devices and other undetonated ordnances as well as finding and classifying submerged objects.

Hydroid's Remus AUVs are modular, and can be fitted with a variety of sensors and used to aid in hydrographic surveys, harbor security operations, debris field mapping, scientific sampling and mapping, as well as many basic and applied research programmes.

