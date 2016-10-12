Peli introduces UAV protective cases

Peli has designed a new range of cases called Peli Air for protecting and transporting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the company announced on 8 October.

According to the company, the protective case range is up to 40% lighter than other polymer cases, and is also dustproof, crushproof, and watertight. The range of Peli Air cases, which have double-throw latches, includes six different sizes, including two travel cases with wheels and a retractable handle.

The Peli Air cases are designed to easily and safely transport UAS of a range of sizes and weights. A number of customised versions for specific UAS are also available. Cases including the Peli 1510, the Peli 1610, the 1630 or the Peli Storm iM2875 can accommodate UAS such as the DJI Phantom and Inspire, QAV, Parrot BeBop.