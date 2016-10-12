Peli introduces UAV protective cases
Peli has designed a new range of cases called Peli Air for protecting and transporting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the company announced on 8 October.
According to the company, the protective case range is up to 40% lighter than other polymer cases, and is also dustproof, crushproof, and watertight. The range of Peli Air cases, which have double-throw latches, includes six different sizes, including two travel cases with wheels and a retractable handle.
The Peli Air cases are designed to easily and safely transport UAS of a range of sizes and weights. A number of customised versions for specific UAS are also available. Cases including the Peli 1510, the Peli 1610, the 1630 or the Peli Storm iM2875 can accommodate UAS such as the DJI Phantom and Inspire, QAV, Parrot BeBop.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Royal Navy selects Animal Dynamics parafoil UAV for second phase of Heavy Lift challenge
With a payload capacity of 135kg, the Stork STM can fly up to 400km using a parafoil wing to generate lift.
-
IDEX 2023: Autel Robotics showcases DJI challenger drone
Autel Robotics presented its Dragonfish series and EVO Max 4T at IDEX 2023, hoping to challenge DJI's market dominance with the latter.
-
BAE and Innovaero debut Strix, Australia’s first domestic armed VTOL UAS
At the Avalon Airshow, BAE Systems Australia debuted Australia’s first domestically designed, built and armed VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) uncrewed air system (UAS), the Strix.
-
Enhanced autopilots pave way to autonomy for US multi-engine jets
The USAF has commissioned a year-long autonomy study by Reliable Robotics for large jet aircraft.
-
IDEX 2023: Black Eagle UAV gets miniature airborne radar
Integrating the radar into the Steadicopter UAS allows the rotorcraft to spot potential maritime threats.
-
IDEX 2023: KAI showcases developmental tiltrotor UAV
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is showcasing two developmental uncrewed platforms at IDEX 2023, the Night Intruder 500 Vectored Thurst (NI-500VT) and Air Launched Effect (ALE).