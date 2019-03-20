Mission Master UGV fitted with new weapon payload
Rheinmetall Canada showcased a new weaponised configuration of its Mission Master UGV during the Ammunition Capability Demonstration event held in South Africa at the Denel Overberg Test Range. The UGV was fitted with a Thales 70mm rocket launcher.
Alain Tremblay, VP business development at Rheinmetall Defence said that the company has been in South Africa for a month completing safety qualification of the weaponised Mission Master which will take part in live-firings during the Ammunition Capability Demonstration, firing 14 unguided rockets simultaneously.
The company has also worked to integrate 50mm weapon systems, 12.7mm guns and 40mm grenade launchers, both for
