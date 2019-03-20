To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Mission Master UGV fitted with new weapon payload

20th March 2019 - 11:07 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in Overberg

Rheinmetall Canada showcased a new weaponised configuration of its Mission Master UGV during the Ammunition Capability Demonstration event held in South Africa at the Denel Overberg Test Range. The UGV was fitted with a Thales 70mm rocket launcher.

Alain Tremblay, VP business development at Rheinmetall Defence said that the company has been in South Africa for a month completing safety qualification of the weaponised Mission Master which will take part in live-firings during the Ammunition Capability Demonstration, firing 14 unguided rockets simultaneously.

The company has also worked to integrate 50mm weapon systems, 12.7mm guns and 40mm grenade launchers, both for

