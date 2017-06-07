ISDEF 2017: Israel Police showcase UGVs
The Israel National Police Bomb Disposal Division displayed their uniquely modified Telemax CBRN by German company Telerob alongside two other modified robots at the ISDEF exhibition in Tel Aviv.
According to an unnamed serving IDF soldier in the unit, the three models on display are modified into ‘the Israel type, designed specifically to counter the threats this country sees on a daily basis’. They are typically employed in both terror and criminal related scenarios, to neutralise car bombs or removing unattended threats including unused weaponry from neutralised combatants.
The Telemax CBRN offers protection against biological materials such as toxins or
