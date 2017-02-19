IDEX 2017: Chinese UGV mimics US system

If the two unmanned ground vehicles pictured above seem similar, then you would not be wrong. In fact, they seem to have been separated at birth.

The UGV on the left from the Chinese company Poly Defence is called the Xbot 520, whilst the one on the right is the 510 PackBot from US company Endeavor Robotics.

Both are on display at the IDEX 2017 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, and they are located on their company stands just a couple of minutes' walk from each other.

The newer system is the Chinese Xbot 520, but it is a familiar