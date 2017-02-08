To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GCS launches new EOD platform

8th February 2017 - 10:40 GMT | by Karima Thibou in London

Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) has launched its second unmanned EOD platform, the GCS-200, following the launch of its small GCS-100 remote-control platform in December 2016.

The GCS-200, which has been designed for heavy duty tasks in high threat environments, is a medium sized version of three available platforms.

The multipurpose UGV is equipped with ballistic protection including a V-shaped hull to help disintegrate mine blasts. It is best operated from either the GCS operator cabin or from an armoured vehicle.

'Today's conflict theatres pose an unprecedented threat to security forces and civilians. The GCS-200 is to serve as an indispensable

