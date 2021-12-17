To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Atomics trusts in Mojave UAV investment to disrupt SOF market

17th December 2021 - 16:48 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

General Atomics Mojave UAV takes flight. (Photo: General Atomics)

General Atomics has grand ambitions for its newest UAV Mojave and is backing itself to secure orders from SOF operators.

Having spent more than $20 million of company funds to design and build a new short takeoff and landing UAV dubbed Mojave, General Atomics has told Shephard it could ‘move quickly’ to support operator requirements once a launch customer orders the aircraft.

Capable of carrying a maximum of 16 Hellfire missiles and a payload of 3,600lb (1,633kg), the UAV can also be equipped with EO/IR, Synthetic Aperture Radar/Ground Moving Target Indicator (SAR/GMTI) and SIGINT sensors primarily for land or maritime missions.

As it can be deployed from austere environments and dirt roads, Mojave would be able to base itself alongside …

