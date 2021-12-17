General Atomics trusts in Mojave UAV investment to disrupt SOF market

Having spent more than $20 million of company funds to design and build a new short takeoff and landing UAV dubbed Mojave, General Atomics has told Shephard it could ‘move quickly’ to support operator requirements once a launch customer orders the aircraft.

Capable of carrying a maximum of 16 Hellfire missiles and a payload of 3,600lb (1,633kg), the UAV can also be equipped with EO/IR, Synthetic Aperture Radar/Ground Moving Target Indicator (SAR/GMTI) and SIGINT sensors primarily for land or maritime missions.

As it can be deployed from austere environments and dirt roads, Mojave would be able to base itself alongside …