China Customs UAS delivered

Delivery of three CybAero vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS ordered by Jolly for Chinese Customs have now been delivered.

The APID 60 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL)-based UAS were ordered by Jolly in January 2014. They will be deployed by China Customs from vessels for tasks such as counter smuggling, port management and customs control.

CybAero is to send a team to China to train the end-customer's staff and to be on-site for the implementation of the final part of the factory acceptance testing. This testing must take place in China instead of Sweden due to the Swedish rules and regulations.

The systems have already undergone various testing prior to delivery. The helicopters are equipped with a deck-landing system that CybAero has developed with Airbus that allows automatic take-off and landing from a vessel. This was successfully tested under realistic conditions outside Karlskrona, Sweden, in late April.