Cassidian uses Mini Cooper cars to test Mobile IP Node concept for UAVs

Cassidian has undergone testing on its Mobile IP Node concept for UAVs using five BMW Mini Cooper ‘pseudo aircraft’ cars in the Brecon Beacons in Wales.

It was conducted in September-October this year, and served to stretch the communications links common in UAVs and force re-routing of data and voice transmission. In addition to the cars, a node was also put on a train to further test the links going in and out of reach.

The development of the IP node was a result of the company’s participation in the Autonomous Systems Technology Related Airborne Evaluation and Assessment (ASTRAEA) consortium,