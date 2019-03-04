Camcopter S-100 conducts flight trials in Nigeria
Schiebel has demonstrated the capabilities of its Camcopter S-100 UAS during flight trials around the coast of Rivers State in Nigeria, the company announced on 28 February.
According to Schiebel, the international oil and gas industry has shown increasing interest in employing UAS to effectively monitor and control oil and gas infrastructure, both onshore and offshore. The latest flight trials were designed to further investigate the implementation and potential advantages of UAS technology.
During the tests, the S-100 successfully completed a number of day and night flights monitoring pipeline rights-of-way (ROW), inspecting oil and gas wellheads/facilities and performing first-line maintenance checks including detection of leaks and fluid levels of storage tanks.
The UAS detected various third party illegal activities on the client’s pipeline ROW. Kongsberg Geospatial’s IRIS UAS situational awareness application supported the safe conduct of this beyond visual line of sight operation.
The Camcopter S-100 UAS offers enhanced capabilities for ISR missions in the oil and gas production environment.
Hans Georg Schiebel, chairman of the Schiebel Group, said: ‘Monitoring and maintaining remote oil and gas facilities is a challenging and dangerous task that can derive considerable benefits and cost-savings from the use of unmanned systems.
‘As a proven and reliable platform, the Camcopter S-100 is perfectly suited for supporting key aspects such as infrastructure inspections, emergency response, security and surveillance.’
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Royal Navy selects Animal Dynamics parafoil UAV for second phase of Heavy Lift challenge
With a payload capacity of 135kg, the Stork STM can fly up to 400km using a parafoil wing to generate lift.
-
IDEX 2023: Autel Robotics showcases DJI challenger drone
Autel Robotics presented its Dragonfish series and EVO Max 4T at IDEX 2023, hoping to challenge DJI's market dominance with the latter.
-
BAE and Innovaero debut Strix, Australia’s first domestic armed VTOL UAS
At the Avalon Airshow, BAE Systems Australia debuted Australia’s first domestically designed, built and armed VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) uncrewed air system (UAS), the Strix.
-
Enhanced autopilots pave way to autonomy for US multi-engine jets
The USAF has commissioned a year-long autonomy study by Reliable Robotics for large jet aircraft.
-
IDEX 2023: Black Eagle UAV gets miniature airborne radar
Integrating the radar into the Steadicopter UAS allows the rotorcraft to spot potential maritime threats.