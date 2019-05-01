AUVSI 2019: UAS Denmark leads flight test charge

In a sector that that has so often witnessed limited opportunities for unmanned operators to flight test their platforms and push capability boundaries due to regulatory obstacles, UAS Denmark continues to offer operators a rare opportunity to advance their individual programmes.

With 144 operators and aviation companies now falling within its cluster group, the agency is steadily developing a healthy reputation with unmanned operators across Europe and beyond.

UAS Denmark provides drone operators with access to the Hans Christen Anderson Airport, Odense, a remote location with air traffic of up to 100 [commercial] flights a year.

The site has