ASV Global to build six USVs

ASV Global will design and build six new unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for SeaTrepid DeepSea under an order announced on 9 August.

The USV will be a derivative of ASV’s C-Worker system. Called SeaWorker, the 7.6m system will be fitted with an acoustic underwater positioning system to allow it to track autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) in shallow and ultra-deep waters.

SeaTrepid DeepSea will deploy the SeaWorkers as part of an autonomous vehicle programme that will combine the use of the USVs and AUVs to conduct wide area, high-resolution surveys.

Dan Hook, managing director, ASV Global, said: ‘We are delighted to be supplying six new USVs into this ground-breaking project. The SeaWorkers have been designed specifically as a ruggedised workboat, capable of carrying large payloads and handling varying weather conditions and water depths. The ASView Control System will allow for the reliable and safe operation of the six vehicles.’

Following the build and sea trials the USVs will be shipped to SeaTrepid’s base in Louisiana, US.