Altarnative power for C-Astral Bramor

Alta Devices will work to further integrate its thin film solar technology into the newly unveiled Bramor ppX-LRS long range solar UAV, following the successful initial collaboration that has increased the endurance of the platform from 3.5 to around 5.5 hours.

Speaking to Shephard about the programme with Bramor ppX-LRS manufacturer C-Astral, Jason Minnich, business development manager at Alta Devices, said that the two companies had been in discussions for some time about such a project.

‘We have been talking back and forth for months, if not years. Integration with our product has not been difficult. Our number one market