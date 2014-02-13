AFCEA West 2014: Industry positions for CCS programme
The US Navy is expected to release an RfP for its Common Control System (CCS) within the next two months, according to industry sources.
According to various interested parties, a decision by the Unmanned and Strike Program Executive Office is imminent although it was initially expected weeks ago. Shephard understands that Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are all interested in bidding.
To date, the US Navy has identified more than 250 ‘applications’ for the CCS to conduct. The CCS is also likely to include integration of the DoD’s Joint Mission Planning System and Tomahawk Command
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