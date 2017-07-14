Australia requests tank ammunition from US

The US State Department has made a determination approving a potential foreign military sale of 120mm tank ammunition to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 11 July. The estimated cost of the package is $50 million.

Australia has requested 6,030 rounds of M865 120mm Target Practice Cone Stabilised Discarding Sabot-Tracer Tank Projectiles and 8,610 rounds of M1002 120mm Target Practice Multipurpose Tracer Tank Projectiles.

The request also includes technical services, technical data, and other related elements of logistical and programme support.

Australia has requested the tank ammunition to maintain readiness and sustain necessary training levels for its tank operators.