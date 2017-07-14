Australia requests tank ammunition from US
The US State Department has made a determination approving a potential foreign military sale of 120mm tank ammunition to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 11 July. The estimated cost of the package is $50 million.
Australia has requested 6,030 rounds of M865 120mm Target Practice Cone Stabilised Discarding Sabot-Tracer Tank Projectiles and 8,610 rounds of M1002 120mm Target Practice Multipurpose Tracer Tank Projectiles.
The request also includes technical services, technical data, and other related elements of logistical and programme support.
Australia has requested the tank ammunition to maintain readiness and sustain necessary training levels for its tank operators.
More from Training
-
Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
-
Saab expands footprint in the US
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
-
How terrain management capabilities can improve military training
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Australian Army approaches second phase of countermining training
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Zeiss introduces Velvet 4K SIM projector for night flight simulation
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Saab introduces UAV live training capability
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.