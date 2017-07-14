To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia requests tank ammunition from US

14th July 2017 - 07:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

The US State Department has made a determination approving a potential foreign military sale of 120mm tank ammunition to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 11 July. The estimated cost of the package is $50 million.

Australia has requested 6,030 rounds of M865 120mm Target Practice Cone Stabilised Discarding Sabot-Tracer Tank Projectiles and 8,610 rounds of M1002 120mm Target Practice Multipurpose Tracer Tank Projectiles.

The request also includes technical services, technical data, and other related elements of logistical and programme support.

Australia has requested the tank ammunition to maintain readiness and sustain necessary training levels for its tank operators.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us