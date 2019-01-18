US DoD selects SIG Sauer equipment

SIG Sauer’s riflescope and ultralight mount have been selected by the US Department of Defense (DoD) for use by Special Operations Forces, the company announced on 16 January.

Under the $12 million, five-year, IDIQ contract, the company will provide its TANGO6T 1-6×24 second focal plane riflescope and the ALPHA4 ultralight mount.

The TANGO6T 1-6x24 riflescope features a flat dark earth anodised aircraft-grade aluminium main tube, an M855A1 bullet drop compensation illuminated reticle and an ultra-bright red Hellfire fibre-optic illumination system for fast daylight target acquisition. The riflescope also features locking illumination dial, power selector ring throw lever and a laser-marked scope level indicator for simple mount installation.

The new ALPHA4 ultralight mount has been designed for the TANGO6T series of riflescopes to attach to a MIL-STD-1913 rail.

Work on this contract is expected to be completed by July 2023.