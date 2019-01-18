To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US DoD selects SIG Sauer equipment

18th January 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

SIG Sauer’s riflescope and ultralight mount have been selected by the US Department of Defense (DoD) for use by Special Operations Forces, the company announced on 16 January.

Under the $12 million, five-year, IDIQ contract, the company will provide its TANGO6T 1-6×24 second focal plane riflescope and the ALPHA4 ultralight mount.

The TANGO6T 1-6x24 riflescope features a flat dark earth anodised aircraft-grade aluminium main tube, an M855A1 bullet drop compensation illuminated reticle and an ultra-bright red Hellfire fibre-optic illumination system for fast daylight target acquisition. The riflescope also features locking illumination dial, power selector ring throw lever and a laser-marked scope level indicator for simple mount installation.

The new ALPHA4 ultralight mount has been designed for the TANGO6T series of riflescopes to attach to a MIL-STD-1913 rail.

Work on this contract is expected to be completed by July 2023.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Special Operations

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us