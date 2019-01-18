US DoD selects SIG Sauer equipment
SIG Sauer’s riflescope and ultralight mount have been selected by the US Department of Defense (DoD) for use by Special Operations Forces, the company announced on 16 January.
Under the $12 million, five-year, IDIQ contract, the company will provide its TANGO6T 1-6×24 second focal plane riflescope and the ALPHA4 ultralight mount.
The TANGO6T 1-6x24 riflescope features a flat dark earth anodised aircraft-grade aluminium main tube, an M855A1 bullet drop compensation illuminated reticle and an ultra-bright red Hellfire fibre-optic illumination system for fast daylight target acquisition. The riflescope also features locking illumination dial, power selector ring throw lever and a laser-marked scope level indicator for simple mount installation.
The new ALPHA4 ultralight mount has been designed for the TANGO6T series of riflescopes to attach to a MIL-STD-1913 rail.
Work on this contract is expected to be completed by July 2023.
More from Special Operations
-
GSOF Symposium Europe: Events in Ukraine drive SOF procurement in Europe (Sponsored)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has concentrated the minds of governments across Europe, where there are increasing efforts to upgrade and replace military capabilities.
-
SEALs test UK-made underwater comms technology
Systems from UK firm Succorfish underwent a week of tests with US Navy SEAL divers.
-
Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation
A new vessel type is being inducted by Singapore's naval special operations unit.
-
Malaysia looks for special forces equipment
Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.
-
Safran expands Geonyx family
French company launches Geonyx M inertial navigation system for naval SOF use.
-
Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.