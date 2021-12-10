To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation

10th December 2021 - 20:14 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

The Combatant Craft Large was unveiled at the NDU’s 50th anniversary. (Photo: Singapore MINDEF)

A new vessel type is being inducted by Singapore's naval special operations unit.

The Republic of Singapore Navy’s Naval Diving Unit (NDU) is in the process of operationalising a new class of naval craft as the unit reorganises and expands further into surface maritime special operations.

Simply known as the Combatant Craft Large (CCL), the 26m-long vessel will help the NDU perform more maritime security roles, on top of its underwater and special operations taskings.

Developed locally – likely by ST Engineering in partnership with the Defence Science & Technology Agency — the CCL is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Kamewa-series waterjets; it can achieve speeds above 35kt and has a range of 400nmi. …

