Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation

Malaysia looks for special forces equipment
Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.
The Republic of Singapore Navy’s Naval Diving Unit (NDU) is in the process of operationalising a new class of naval craft as the unit reorganises and expands further into surface maritime special operations.
Simply known as the Combatant Craft Large (CCL), the 26m-long vessel will help the NDU perform more maritime security roles, on top of its underwater and special operations taskings.
Developed locally – likely by ST Engineering in partnership with the Defence Science & Technology Agency — the CCL is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Kamewa-series waterjets; it can achieve speeds above 35kt and has a range of 400nmi. …
French company launches Geonyx M inertial navigation system for naval SOF use.
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.
USSOCOM orders long-lead components and parts for the SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.
Five teams take a share of the $19.3 million pot for Phase III prototype demonstrations.
French SOF take a do-it-yourself approach to drone development.