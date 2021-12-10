Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation

The Republic of Singapore Navy’s Naval Diving Unit (NDU) is in the process of operationalising a new class of naval craft as the unit reorganises and expands further into surface maritime special operations.

Simply known as the Combatant Craft Large (CCL), the 26m-long vessel will help the NDU perform more maritime security roles, on top of its underwater and special operations taskings.

Developed locally – likely by ST Engineering in partnership with the Defence Science & Technology Agency — the CCL is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Kamewa-series waterjets; it can achieve speeds above 35kt and has a range of 400nmi. …