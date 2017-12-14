MARSOC expands canine combat medicine
Operators from the US Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) have become the first US Special Forces personnel to begin battlefield medicine training with robotic canine manikins, Department of Defense (DoD) officials have confirmed.
The training, first conducted between 30th November and 1st December 2017, took place at the Stone Bay training facility at MARSOC’s headquarters at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and featured Multi-Purpose Canine (MPC) handlers.
The robotic manikin, which physically resembles the Belgian Malinois breed heavily utilised across the special operations community, is in its ‘final stages’ of being tested and developed by MARSOC and allows operators
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