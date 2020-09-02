Leidos carries on with Afghan Special Mission Wing support

Leidos will continue to provide contractor logistics support for Mi-17 helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft operated by the Special Mission Wing of the Afghan Air Force, under a $35.78 million contract modification announced by the DoD on 31 August.

Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of 30 November 2020.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, about 40 Mi-17s remain in service in Afghanistan out of a total of 301 delivered. The Afghan Air Force intends to replace its Mi-17 fleet with UH-60 Black Hawks, but the programme has encountered problems.

A total of 18 PC-12s are in service in Afghanistan, provided in 2015 for the Special Mission Wing via an FMS deal.

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Related Equipment in Defence Insight

PC-12

Mi-8/Mi-17