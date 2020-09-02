Leidos carries on with Afghan Special Mission Wing support

Why artificial intelligence has secured its place in special forces’ operations
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Leidos will continue to provide contractor logistics support for Mi-17 helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft operated by the Special Mission Wing of the Afghan Air Force, under a $35.78 million contract modification announced by the DoD on 31 August.
Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of 30 November 2020.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, about 40 Mi-17s remain in service in Afghanistan out of a total of 301 delivered. The Afghan Air Force intends to replace its Mi-17 fleet with UH-60 Black Hawks, but the programme has encountered problems.
A total of 18 PC-12s are in service in Afghanistan, provided in 2015 for the Special Mission Wing via an FMS deal.
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The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Polaris Government and Defense has launched the Military 850 TITAN 155 snowmobile ahead of SOF Week 2025. Designed for immediate deployment in cold-weather environments, the platform will enter trials with special operations forces by year-end, targeting NATO’s northern and eastern European members.
Solutions supplied by Adventure Tactical currently equip military and law enforcement forces of 24 countries.
At SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation (GSOF), underscored the increasing operational demands placed on special operations forces (SOF) as global tensions mount.
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is devoting government-level effort and funding to tackling the growing problem of cyber warfare.
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.