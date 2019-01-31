JFD launches Shadow/B defence rebreather

JFD has launched a flexible, back-mounted defence rebreather capability called Shadow/B for military combat divers, the company announced on 29 January.

Shadow/B, combined with a conversion kit, allows divers to convert from a front-mounted to a back-mounted rebreather. The conversion kit enables soldiers to use rebreather in back or front-mounted configuration as per the mission requirement.

Shadow/B is a pure Oxygen rebreather with over the shoulder counter lungs and a back mounted scrubber, utilising a 200 bar cylinder charge. The system's over-the-shoulder counter lungs incorporate an automatic demand valve that also serves as a manual bypass facility.

Danny Gray, operations director, JFD, said: ‘The Shadow range of special forces equipment is designed to be modular, allowing divers to adapt to mission requirements and ensuring they have the flexibility they need to safely complete their operations. Our expert technical team worked to develop a practical rebreather capability to meet the evolving operational roles of the combat diver and significantly improve safety standards.’