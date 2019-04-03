To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USCG’s Sycamore cutter arrives for MMA work

3rd April 2019 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Coast Guard’s Sycamore cutter arrived at the Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland, on 25 March to undergo midlife maintenance availability (MMA) work as part of an in-service vessel sustainment programme.

The 225ft seagoing buoy tender is the seventh of 16 Juniper-class ships to undergo an MMA. The work includes updates to the machinery control system, HVAC systems and propellers; an overhaul of the deck equipment and weight handling gear; and topside preservation.

Following completion of the upgrade, the cutter will relocate to Duluth, Minnesota.The renovations will increase its operational availability and mission capability for the remainder of its service life.

