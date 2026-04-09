US Navy budget seeks 34 ships on yesterday’s industrial base

The US Navy (USN) is preparing for its most ambitious shipbuilding push in a generation. President Trump’s 2027 budget request earmarks US$65.8 billion for the procurement of 18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force vessels, establishing what the administration has branded the “Golden Fleet”.

The request includes initial funding for the Trump-class battleship and next-generation frigates, alongside sustained or increased procurement of existing platforms.

Central to the plan is the continued expansion of the undersea fleet. The budget would maintain or increase procurement of the 12 planned Columbia-class submarines, at an average cost of $9.4 billion each,