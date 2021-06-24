Thyssenkrupp Marine to provide vital support to German U-boats

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Thyssenkrupp Marine has been selected to provide replacement battery monitoring equipment for four Type 212A-class U-boats by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Technology and in-service Support.
The value of the contract has not been disclosed.
This was the only offer received for the contract and the contract notice was not publicised.
This is because the provision of services requires detailed knowledge of the design documents, which only Thyssenkrupp Marine has access to.
If the contract was awarded to another company, then it may endanger the lives of the crew due to a lack of technical knowledge of the design.
The contract is likely to be sub-contracted by Thyssenkrupp Marine, who would provide the technical information required.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Type 212A was designed with an X-rudder for better manoeuvring in shallow water. The rudder is optimised for operations in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.
The 212s are fitted with an MSI-91 combat system and have link 11 tactical data links, the FL 1800U suite for electronic warfare, the TAU 2000 torpedo countermeasures system and are equipped with the DM2A4 torpedo.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.