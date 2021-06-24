Thyssenkrupp Marine to provide vital support to German U-boats

HDW Class 212A air-independent submarine is compact and features high payloads for sensors, communication equipment, weapon control systems and weapons. (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems)

Thyssenkrupp Marine has been selected to provide replacement battery monitoring equipment for four Type 212A-class U-boats by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Technology and in-service Support.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

This was the only offer received for the contract and the contract notice was not publicised.

This is because the provision of services requires detailed knowledge of the design documents, which only Thyssenkrupp Marine has access to.

If the contract was awarded to another company, then it may endanger the lives of the crew due to a lack of technical knowledge of the design.

The contract is likely to be sub-contracted by Thyssenkrupp Marine, who would provide the technical information required.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Type 212A was designed with an X-rudder for better manoeuvring in shallow water. The rudder is optimised for operations in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

The 212s are fitted with an MSI-91 combat system and have link 11 tactical data links, the FL 1800U suite for electronic warfare, the TAU 2000 torpedo countermeasures system and are equipped with the DM2A4 torpedo.