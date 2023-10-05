To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Tender expected for new Dutch auxiliary ships

5th October 2023 - 08:23 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

HNLMS Mercuur will be one of 10 RNLN auxiliary ships to be replaced by a new class of eight ships. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Royal Netherlands Navy has announced plans to replace its ageing auxiliary ships with a fleet of new vessels.

A tender is expected by the end of this year for a class of eight auxiliary ships that will be divided into two variants: four equipped for open ocean operations and four specialised for inshore operations.

According to the Dutch Defence Project Overview Report 2023, published in September, an acquisition preparation phase will begin in 2025 – known in the Netherlands as a D-letter – which would see the Dutch MoD enter into a long-term partnership with a single supplier for the ships.

The RNLN would require delivery of the new ships within the 2026–30 timeframe as its 10 older vessels

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us