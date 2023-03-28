Singapore selects Saab and ST Engineering for Multi-Role Combat Vessel

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Saab have inked an MoU on bilateral cooperation, one item of which involved the co-development and design of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) future Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV).

The MRCV is a warship designed to replace six Victory-class missile corvettes.

Days later, MINDEF signed a contract with ST Engineering for the ‘detailed design and construction’ of the MRCV, the first vessel of which will be delivered in 2028.

This tripartite arrangement is not unusual, and it is the same way the RSN’s six Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessels were designed