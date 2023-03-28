To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore selects Saab and ST Engineering for Multi-Role Combat Vessel

28th March 2023 - 05:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

This artwork gives an idea of the concept for Singapore’s new Multi-Role Combat Vessel. (MINDEF)

Singapore is proceeding with a new class of warship to replace its Victory-class corvettes.

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Saab have inked an MoU on bilateral cooperation, one item of which involved the co-development and design of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) future Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV).

The MRCV is a warship designed to replace six Victory-class missile corvettes.

Days later, MINDEF signed a contract with ST Engineering for the ‘detailed design and construction’ of the MRCV, the first vessel of which will be delivered in 2028.

This tripartite arrangement is not unusual, and it is the same way the RSN’s six Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessels were designed

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

