SGA14: Piracy decline reported in SE Asia

South East Asia has witnessed a reduction in the most potent of piracy attacks over recent years as the threat moves to other parts of the world, a senior official at the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has revealed.

Speaking to Shephard ahead of the Singapore Airshow, Pottengal Mukundan, director at IMB, described a ‘reduction in attacks’ in the South China Sea and Strait of Malacca and highlighted a variety of reasons for its demise.

‘Piracy moves from one part of the world to another. At first, we saw serious problems in the South China Sea where vessels were hijacked