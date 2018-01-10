Russia’s Vympel to deliver missile boats to Vietnam Coast Guard
Russian shipyard Vympel is currently in negotiation with Vietnam for the delivery of four 12418 Molniya class missile boats for the Vietnamese Coast Guard, according to the company and Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade.
The value of the planned contract has not yet been disclosed, however, according to some sources in the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD), it exceeds US$170 million. A final agreement will be signed by the end of January 2018.
The 12418 missile boat is designed to engage combat surface ships and assault ships in coastal zones and the open ocean. The weapons system
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