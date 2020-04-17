Rosoboronexport delivers BK-10 assault craft to African client
Rosoboronexport has started delivery of BK-10 Project 02450 fast assault boats to an undisclosed sub-Saharan African client.
The BK-10 is jointly designed and manufactured with Kalashnikov Concern and is designed to transport up to ten personnel as well as tackle terrorism and piracy in littoral zones.
Alexander Mikheev, general director of Rosoboronexport, said: ‘The contract signed by Rosoboronexport was the first document for the supply of Russian-made final navy products to sub-Saharan Africa in the last 20 years.’
‘The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, held in Sochi in October 2019, gave a strong impetus to the growth of our cooperation and its transition to a new quality level’ he continued.
Two outboard gasoline engines power the BK-10 which can reach maximum speeds of 40kt and offers a maximum cruising range of 643km. It has a bullet-resistant windshield and is armed with up to four 7.62mm machine guns.
