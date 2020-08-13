Spearfish swims on despite latest criticism
Delivery of the Spearfish Mod 1 heavyweight torpedo upgrade for UK RN submarines is expected to improve following criticism from the Infrastructure and Projects Agency (IPA).
In its most recent delivery confidence assessment report, released in July, the IPA gave Spearfish a red rating. It warned that the project is ‘unachievable’ in its current form and ‘may need re-scoping and/or its overall viability reassessed’.
However, the MoD told Shephard that following recent successful trials the 1.85t weapon demonstrates ‘an improving picture with delivery confidence moving to Amber’.
It added: ‘The project is set to achieve Equipment Delivery Date in 2021.’
Delivery
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