ODIN dazzler destined for more destroyers

USN orders additional Aegis modernisation kits and VLS modules
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Constellation-class frigates will benefit from combat system upgrades.
Additional USN vessels are to receive the AN/SEQ-4 Optical Dazzler Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) directed-energy weapon for C-UAS operations.
Prime contractor VTG announced on 21 July that it will install and integrate ODIN on five Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyers, having been selected by the US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Port Hueneme Division.
The value of the deal and project timeframe were undisclosed.
In 2020, VTG successfully integrated the C-UAS laser aboard USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) under a separate sole-source contract, completing both projects on time and on budget. This followed the first integration of ODIN in February 2020 aboard USS Dewey. The USN released a photo of Stockdale on 14 July that showed ODIN installed on the forecastle.
Developed and built by the NSWC Dahlgren Division, ODIN is being rapidly fielded to meet an urgent USN operational requirement. The laser will be installed on surface vessels to counter asymmetric threats and provide a scalable response for escalation of force.
While the USN refuses to specify the power of ODIN, previous budget documents indicated that it is a low-power solid-state laser.
