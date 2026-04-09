Naval Group’s Barracuda bid could deepen Franco-Greek naval alignment
France’s Naval Group has offered its Blacksword Barracuda conventionally powered attack submarine for the Hellenic Navy’s (HN) Type 209 replacement programme, according to Greek media. The proposal follows a request for information issued by Athens in late 2025.
The programme looks to replace Greece’s existing Type 209/1100 and Type 209/1200 fleet, which are more than 50 years old. With six Type 209s currently in service with the HN, alongside four Type 214s, the navy intends to phase out its whole fleet of Type 209s aside from one – Okeanos – by the end of the 2020.
With Naval
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australia is ramping up its uncrewed surface fleet as Sea Archer lines up for key requirement
As advances in uncrewed technology increasingly shape Australia’s maritime future, Shephard spoke with the country’s head of navy capability and a Leidos Australia executive about the operational advantages behind the shift.
-
Gulf tensions force Western navies to confront mine warfare shortfalls
The conversion of RFA Lyme Bay comes during signs that European navies may once again need to cooperate on Gulf mine clearance operations.
-
Iran and the future of amphibious operations: crewed and uncrewed solutions
Amphibious operations are a very unique type of military operation, and global defence industries are developing new solutions to enhance capabilities and efficiency.