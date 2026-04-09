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Naval Group’s Barracuda bid could deepen Franco-Greek naval alignment

9th April 2026 - 13:25 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

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The Barracuda design is derived from the French Navy’s Suffren-class SSNs. (Photo: Naval Group)

As the Hellenic Navy looks to replace its ageing submarines with a next-generation fleet, other likely contenders for the programme include TKMS, Saab, Fincantieri, Navantia and Hanwha Ocean.

France’s Naval Group has offered its Blacksword Barracuda conventionally powered attack submarine for the Hellenic Navy’s (HN) Type 209 replacement programme, according to Greek media. The proposal follows a request for information issued by Athens in late 2025.

The programme looks to replace Greece’s existing Type 209/1100 and Type 209/1200 fleet, which are more than 50 years old. With six Type 209s currently in service with the HN, alongside four Type 214s, the navy intends to phase out its whole fleet of Type 209s aside from one – Okeanos – by the end of the 2020.

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Eleanor Harvey

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Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

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