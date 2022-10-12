Kongsberg to supply Poland with more AUVs

Remontowa Shipbuilding has awarded a contract to Kongsberg to supply three shipsets of its HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) systems and related HiPAP positioning and communication systems for the Polish Navy’s thee newbuilt warships, Kongsberg announced on 11 October.

The total contract value of around €10 million ($9.72 million) falls under the Polish Kormoran II Mine-Countermeasures (MCM) vessel programme.

The HUGIN/HiPAP shipsets will be delivered over the next four years to match the delivery and commissioning schedule of the three new ships.

The new contract follows previous contracts for the successful integration of HUGIN and HiPAP systems on the first three vessels in the Kormoran II programme by Kongsberg and RSB.

The Kormoran II class was developed as part of the Polish naval modernisation programme with the aim of improving maritime safety and security in Polish waters.

The lead ship in the class, named ORP Kormoran, was launched in September 2015 and commissioned into the Polish Navy in November 2017.

The first steel for the second ship, named ORP Albatros, was cut in September 2018.

The vessels are intended to combat naval mine threats in the Polish exclusive economic zone. They can also be deployed by the tactical task forces in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea regions.