Indonesia begins work on pair of OPVs

31st August 2021 - 04:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A computer graphic representation of the ‘OPV 90m’ from the Indonesian shipbuilder PT Daya Radar Utama. (PT Daya Radar Utama)

Indonesia looks to domestic shipbuilders for new naval vessels to patrol its vast archipelago.

A domestic shipbuilder cut the first steel for two new OPVs for the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) on 26 August. One vessel was described as an ‘OPV 90m’, while the other was simply described as an ‘OPV’.

This nomenclature indicates the two vessels will differ in size and specification.

The shipbuilder PT Daya Radar Utama held the steel cutting ceremony at its shipyard in Lampung on the southern tip of Sumatra. The event was attended by AM Yusuf Jauhari, the Head of the MoD’s Defense Facilities Agency.

PT Daya Radar Utama has previously released specifications for a 90m OPV design ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

