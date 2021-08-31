Indonesia begins work on pair of OPVs

US approves SM-6 and SM-2 IIC related sale to Australia
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.
A domestic shipbuilder cut the first steel for two new OPVs for the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) on 26 August. One vessel was described as an ‘OPV 90m’, while the other was simply described as an ‘OPV’.
This nomenclature indicates the two vessels will differ in size and specification.
The shipbuilder PT Daya Radar Utama held the steel cutting ceremony at its shipyard in Lampung on the southern tip of Sumatra. The event was attended by AM Yusuf Jauhari, the Head of the MoD’s Defense Facilities Agency.
PT Daya Radar Utama has previously released specifications for a 90m OPV design ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to deliver engineering services and supplies for the MK92 Fire Control system.
The new order will add to the submarine’s weapons and stealth capabilities.
An agreement on the Reshef-class detailed design phase brings the ship one step closer to production.
The steel cutting ceremony marked the first construction milestone for the future carrier Doris Miller.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.