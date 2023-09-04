Indian Navy tries again to procure minehunters, but this time it goes futuristic

INS Kozhikode was the last minesweeper vessel in the Indian Navy, with the Russian-built Karwar class all retired from 2017-19. (Photo: IN)

The Indian Navy is looking to the future with MCMVs that integrate a lot of autonomous technology. Meanwhile, other construction projects, such as ASWSWCs and survey vessels, are proceeding.