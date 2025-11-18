To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • How the Anduril-HHI autonomous ship plan fits in with the US Navy’s MASC programme

How the Anduril-HHI autonomous ship plan fits in with the US Navy’s MASC programme

18th November 2025 - 09:05 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

Anduril is already developing the Ghost Shark XL-AUV for the Royal Australian Navy. (Photo: Anduril)

The new modular vessel is expected to be developed for both commercial and defence use, with a heavy focus on production speed and mission flexibility.

Anduril has revealed plans to create a new class of autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) through a partnership with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with the first prototype to be fabricated in South Korea before building further ships in the US.

The companies also plan to develop a version to meet the requirements of the US Navy’s (USN) Modular Surface Attack Surface Craft (MASC) programme, which is part of the USN’s ambitions to create a hybrid fleet and enhance its maritime defence capabilities.

The ASV to be built by Anduril and HD Hyundai will offer an open-architecture design to support interchangeable payloads.

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

