How the Anduril-HHI autonomous ship plan fits in with the US Navy’s MASC programme
Anduril has revealed plans to create a new class of autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) through a partnership with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with the first prototype to be fabricated in South Korea before building further ships in the US.
The companies also plan to develop a version to meet the requirements of the US Navy’s (USN) Modular Surface Attack Surface Craft (MASC) programme, which is part of the USN’s ambitions to create a hybrid fleet and enhance its maritime defence capabilities.
The ASV to be built by Anduril and HD Hyundai will offer an open-architecture design to support interchangeable payloads.
