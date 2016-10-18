Euronaval 2016: MBDA brings Simbad to life (video)
After recent events in the Middle East that has seen an increase in the use of anti-ship missiles by militant groups, missile specialists MBDA is positioning its technology to meet that threat.
For the first time at a major exhibition, MBDA is displaying a real-world example of its Simbad-RC short-range, anti-air self-defence system.
Equipped with a lightweight twin-launcher that fires Mistral missiles, the Simbad-RC is seen as an ideal solution for fast patrol boats and logistic support ships.
Shephard spoke with MBDA's naval defence systems' product exectuive, Christophe Leduc, about the system and how it could meet emerging requirements for
