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DIMDEX: Naval commanders call for maritime cooperation

26th March 2014 - 15:03 GMT | by Darren Lake in Doha

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Navy leaders called for greater cooperation in the modern maritime security environment at the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference in Doha on 26 March.

More than 80% of trade flows through the world’s ports and as more and more countries become hooked into the global economy, it becomes ever more important to insure sea lanes and ports.

‘Freedom of movement at sea sustains our economies,’ VAdm John Miller, Commander US Naval Forces Central Command, pointed out. ‘The key to maintaining security here in the Gulf is partnership. The US has maintained a continuous presence in the Gulf for

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Darren Lake

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Darren Lake

Darren has more than two decades of experience in aerospace and defence journalism. After completing …

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